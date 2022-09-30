Metaannounced that Facebook and Instagram users in the US can connect wallets and share their digital collectibles. The company has added the ability for users to cross-post NFTs across the platforms

Everyone on @instagram and @facebook can now share their digital collectibles in the US, and on Instagram in the previously announced 100+ countries. Creators like artist Lívia Elektra are sharing their #NFTs on our apps. https://t.co/6yV4HgfHSWhttps://t.co/wa2wkWgfWXpic.twitter.com/fRi0wA7a6l — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 29, 2022

Meta: Cross posting collectibles on Facebook and Instagram

Meta began testing NFTs with select users on Instagram in May. The feature — launched for some users in 100 countries in August — is now available to all users. The company began testing the feature on Facebook in June.

Users will have to use the latest version of the apps and have the preferred digital wallet installed. Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase and Dapper are the third-party wallets Meta supports at present. Supported blockchains include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.

Here’s how to share NFTs on Facebook or Instagram

Step 1: Sign in to your Facebook or Instagram app

Step 2: Connect your preferred wallet by selecting the ‘digital collectibles’ under settings.

Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions on your wallet application.

Step 4: Click sign in and confirm your wallet connection.

You will now be able to share NFTs with captions on social media directly using the ‘share to feed’ option. Meta does not charge users while sharing or posting their digital collectibles on Facebook or Instagram.

Related Stories Facebook parent Meta to freeze hiring: report Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to restructure some groups within the company READ NOW