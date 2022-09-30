Metaannounced that Facebook and Instagram users in the US can connect wallets and share their digital collectibles. The company has added the ability for users to cross-post NFTs across the platforms
Meta began testing NFTs with select users on Instagram in May. The feature — launched for some users in 100 countries in August — is now available to all users. The company began testing the feature on Facebook in June.
Users will have to use the latest version of the apps and have the preferred digital wallet installed. Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase and Dapper are the third-party wallets Meta supports at present. Supported blockchains include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.
Here’s how to share NFTs on Facebook or Instagram
Step 1: Sign in to your Facebook or Instagram app
Step 2: Connect your preferred wallet by selecting the ‘digital collectibles’ under settings.
Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions on your wallet application.
Step 4: Click sign in and confirm your wallet connection.
You will now be able to share NFTs with captions on social media directly using the ‘share to feed’ option. Meta does not charge users while sharing or posting their digital collectibles on Facebook or Instagram.