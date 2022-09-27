Meta lets users switch easily between Facebook and Instagram through new interface

Meta is testing new features to let users switch between Facebookand Instagramaccounts and access them through one interface. Users can easily switch between accounts if they have added their credentials to the same Account Center. The company has begun testing the ability on iOS, Android and the web.

According to Meta, the new interface users will receive notifications from both Facebook and Instagram profiles in one place.

The company has also modified its user registration process facilitating easy login and new account registration. “People will be notified when a new account is created using their existing account and when an account is added to their Accounts Center,” Meta said in its blog post. The privacy and security features, including two-step verification, will apply to the new updates.

New account registration and login

Meta’s new account management features are currently limited to these two platforms: Facebook and Instagram. Nevertheless, the company will explore how to improve the connected experience across all its platforms.