Facebook appoints three new directors in India

Facebook has appointed Francis Jose, Manohar Hotchandani and Paras Sharma as part of its leadership team in India.

Paras Sharma will be the Director for Media Partnerships and lead the charter across the News, Entertainment, Sports and Music verticals, for both Facebook and Instagram. Paras, who has 23 years of experience, has previously worked with Viacom CBS Asia, Fox International Channels and ESPN Star Sports.

Francis Jose is the new Director of Mobile & Connectivity Partnerships for India and will drive engagements across the Telecom, ISP and Mobile devices industries in India. He joins Facebook from Samsung India Electronics, prior to which he has worked at Blackberry, Reliance Communications, Airtel, Aptech and BPL Mobile.

Manohar Hotchandani joins as Director, Business Development and will be working across multiple opportunities in India, with a keen focus on growing Gaming, Commerce, AR/VR. He joins Facebook from Amazon, where he led the Alexa voice service (AVS) business, post a long stint at Microsoft across multiple roles.

All three of them will report to Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India.