Facebook enables Reels sharing from third-party apps

Madhu Balaji | Chennai | Updated on: Sep 20, 2022
Meta announces Facebook Reels API for developers

Meta’s three launch partners have integrated Facebook Reels API

Meta has introduced Facebook Reels application programming interface (API) for app developers, which allows users to directly share Reels on Facebook pages from third-party apps.

Meta said three launch partners — Jellysmack, Sprout Social, and Wix — have integrated Facebook Reels API. “Facebook Reels API will enable 3rd party platforms to directly enable a ‘share to reels’ feature,” the company said in its blog post.

How it works

When a developer integrates the feature, users can use a third-party app to post Reels on a Facebook page. According to reports, the API does not allow apps to post Reels to groups or individual users.

Meta had announced a similar API for Instagram in June 2022, allowing developers to post Reels directly on Instagram business accounts. Last month, the platform enabled users cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook.

Published on September 20, 2022
