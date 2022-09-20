Facebook enables Reels sharing from third-party apps

Meta has introduced Facebook Reels application programming interface (API) for app developers, which allows users to directly share Reels on Facebook pages from third-party apps.

Meta said three launch partners — Jellysmack, Sprout Social, and Wix — have integrated Facebook Reels API. “Facebook Reels API will enable 3rd party platforms to directly enable a ‘share to reels’ feature,” the company said in its blog post.

How it works

When a developer integrates the feature, users can use a third-party app to post Reels on a Facebook page. According to reports, the API does not allow apps to post Reels to groups or individual users.

Meta had announced a similar API for Instagram in June 2022, allowing developers to post Reels directly on Instagram business accounts. Last month, the platform enabled users cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook.