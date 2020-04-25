Facebook officially increases WhatsApp group calls participant limit to 8

Facebook on Saturday announced that it is increasing the limit for participants in a WhatsApp Group call to eight.

The current limit for the number of participants on a group call for Facebook’s messaging platform WhatsApp is 4. The social media giant announced that it will be increasing the limit to 8 for everyone.

“We're expanding @WhatsApp group video and voice calls to allow up to 8 people,” Facebook had tweeted.

WABetaInfo last week had spotted the increased limit in WhatsApp’s beta version. The feature was first spotted in WhatsApp v2.20.50.23 beta for iOS. WABetaInfo had discovered strings suggesting the updated call limit in WhatsApp v2.20.128 beta. It also noticed the feature in WhatsApp v2.20.129 beta for Android.

WhatsApp had also recently announced that it had made it easier for users to start a group voice or video call for groups of 4 or less as usage surged amid global shutdowns owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to start a call with everyone in the chat directly!” WhatsApp Inc had tweeted.

Facebook on Friday also announced its new video conferencing feature, Messenger Rooms, joinable group video calls that can soon accommodate up to 50 people in a single call.

Facebook is also working on “adding ways to create rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal, too,” it said.