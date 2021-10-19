Google to allow integration of Google Chat with a third-party archiving solution

Google will now allow users to integrate Google Chat with a third-party archiving solution.

“You can now send an email archive of Google Chat messages to a 3rd party archiving solution,” Google said in a blog post.

For users that have archiving of Chat messages enabled, the third party archiving solution will be able to receive email archives containing one on one conversations and conversations in rooms and groups. Content within the Chat message will also be archived, such as reactions, Drive links, and file attachments.

This feature is for admins and developers.

“If you’re required to archive Chat messages for compliance purposes, or are already using a 3rd party archiving solution, you’ll now be able to integrate Google Chat with these 3rd-party partners,” the tech giant explained.

No end user setting

There is no end user setting for this feature. The feature will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus customers.

It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Marking direct message

Separately, it has also introduced a new feature that lets users mark a Google Chat direct message (DM) or Space as read or unread on mobile and on the web.

“Marking a message as unread can help remind you to return to it later in Chat. In 1:1 and group DMs, you can mark a thread as unread starting from a particular message. To do this, you have to hover over the message and click the mark as unread icon,,” it explained.

Users can also clear the badges on rooms with unread messages by marking them as read

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.