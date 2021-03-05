Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Google to speed up Chrome’s release cycle, will release a new milestone every 4 weeks
Google is speeding up the release cycle for Chrome with plans to release a new milestone every four weeks.
“We are excited to announce that Chrome is planning to move to releasing a new milestone every 4 weeks, starting with Chrome 94 in Q3 of 2021,” Google said in a blog post.
For more than a decade, Chrome has shipped a new milestone every six weeks.
“As we have improved our testing and release processes for Chrome, and deployed bi-weekly security updates to improve our patch gap, it became clear that we could shorten our release cycle and deliver new features more quickly,” it said.
Additionally, the tech giant will add a new Extended Stable option which will be available to enterprise administrators and Chromium embedders who need more time to manage updates. With this option, milestone updates will be released every eight weeks.
It will release security updates on Extended Stable every two weeks to fix important issues. However, those updates won’t contain new features or all security fixes that the 4-week option will receive.
“For users on Chrome OS, we also plan to support multiple stable release options. We’ll have more to share with Chrome OS administrators in the coming months about the choices you’ll have for milestone updates to your managed devices,” Google said.
It has updated the documentation for its new release schedule.
