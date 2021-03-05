Google to speed up Chrome’s release cycle, will release a new milestone every 4 weeks

Google is speeding up the release cycle for Chrome with plans to release a new milestone every four weeks.

“We are excited to announce that Chrome is planning to move to releasing a new milestone every 4 weeks, starting with Chrome 94 in Q3 of 2021,” Google said in a blog post.

For more than a decade, Chrome has shipped a new milestone every six weeks.

“As we have improved our testing and release processes for Chrome, and deployed bi-weekly security updates to improve our patch gap, it became clear that we could shorten our release cycle and deliver new features more quickly,” it said.

Additionally, the tech giant will add a new Extended Stable option which will be available to enterprise administrators and Chromium embedders who need more time to manage updates. With this option, milestone updates will be released every eight weeks.

It will release security updates on Extended Stable every two weeks to fix important issues. However, those updates won’t contain new features or all security fixes that the 4-week option will receive.

“For users on Chrome OS, we also plan to support multiple stable release options. We’ll have more to share with Chrome OS administrators in the coming months about the choices you’ll have for milestone updates to your managed devices,” Google said.

It has updated the documentation for its new release schedule.