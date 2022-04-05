Govt blocks 22 YouTube channels for spreading fakes news

Continuing with its crackdown on fake news, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has issued orders blocking 22 news-based YouTube channels spreading fake news endagering national securityThis is the first time the Ministry had took action against Indian YouTube accounts utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

The Ministry said it had ordered blocking 22 YouTube-based news channels, of which, 18 are India-based, while four are Pakistan-based accounts. It had also ordered blocking three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account and one news website.

“The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order,” the Ministry said in a statement.

These blocked YouTube channels include ARP News, AOR News, LDC News, SarkariBabu, SS ZONE Hindi, Smart News, News23Hindi, Online Khabar DP news , PKB News , KisanTak, Borana News, Sarkari News Update and Bharat Mausam, among others.

An analysis of their content revealed that the blocked channels were posting fake news on Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir. In a co-ordinated maner, anti-India contents were also being posted from multiple social media accounts based out of Pakistan. “It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by the these Indian YouTube-based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries,” the statement added.

It was found that the blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers. “False thumbnails were used; and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan,” the statement added.

Since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking 78 YouTube channels and several other social media accounts for posting misleading contents related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India and public order.

“The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order,” the statement added.