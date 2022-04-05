Microsoft’s new Outlook App for Windows 10 and 11 users to enter public preview soon

Microsoft is planning to release a revamped Outlook app for Windows 10 and 11.

Windows Latest reported that public preview of the app could be released during Microsoft’s hybrid event for Windows 11.

The project dubbed ‘Project Monarch’ has been in development for over a year now.

According to the Windows Latest report, the company will consolidate all mail apps into one unified application called One Outlook.

“It will have rounded corners, WinUI, and improvements shipped to Microsoft Edge,” Windows Latest further said.

It may be promoted as a reboot of the Mail and Calendar app, which is currently pre-installed on Windows 10 and 11, based on the Universal Windows Platform.

The app was first spotted in May 2021 when a screenshot of its design was found in leaked documents.

“The new app is expected to enter the public preview soon as the leaked installer has already been updated with changes to reflect the upcoming public testing program,” Windows Latest added.