Hyderabad-based start-up Exprs raises ₹4.5 crore in seed round
Exprs, a Hyderabad-based start-up that builds tech-based small distribution centres, has raised seed funding of ₹4.5 crore from Lets Venture, Angel List and DCF Advisory. The investment is led by angel investors Sweta Rau and Sandeep Kapoor. The start-up has earlier raised ₹2.2 crore in the pre-seed round.
“We solve the last-mile inefficiencies in the supply chain by establishing nano distribution centres covering high demand clusters such as gated communities, tech parks, universities and commute points,” a press release said on Wednesday.
In the next one year, Exprs aims to get deeper in the existing cities and launch the network in other top cities in the country.
The firm fulfilled over 10 lakh deliveries in the first year of operations in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
It has tie-ups with leading e-commerce companies, direct-to-consumer brands, home entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises.
Exprs claims it has over 20 lakh consumers within 500-metre radius of its nano distribution centres, Exprs Points.
“The network also helped 100s of Covid 19 positive patients to pick up the health monitoring kits without getting in direct contact,” Srinivas Madhavam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Exprs, said.
