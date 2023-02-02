Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched a new platform Artifact, a personalised news reader, to explore social apps. The app which is now available as a private beta allows interested users to sign up.

The TechCruch reported that Artifact as a newsreader uses machine learning to personalise the experience for the end user, while also adding social elements that allow users to discuss articles they come across with friends.

It will provide curated news stories, including stories from publishers such as the New York Times. Other key features will include comment controls, separate feeds for articles posted by people you follow alongside their commentary and a direct message inbox for discussing posts more privately.

The app will prioritise and push stories similar to the posts users tap to read. The app to launch on Android and iOS will also let users discuss articles with friends.

