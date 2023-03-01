WhatsApp has released a new sticker maker tool on iOS for users to create stickers from images. According to the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the functionality is already accessible by some users in recent times. At present, the platform is launching on iOS 16, and there are no plans to introduce it to older versions.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users have to extract a subject from an image and paste it within a chat to create a custom sticker.

“WhatsApp will automatically convert the image into a sticker that can be added to the user’s collection of stickers,” WABetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp sticker maker tool

WhatsApp status tab to include newsletters

In addition, the instant messaging platform is redesigning the status tab on the Android beta. According to WABetaInfo, the platform will launch two sections under the status tab for statuses and newsletters. Users can control newsletters. The status updates would be shown in a horizontal layout.

The redesigned status tab with newsletters is under development and will be released in a future update, WABetaInfo stated.

WhatsApp redesigns status tab

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the establishment of a team focused on AI products for its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

