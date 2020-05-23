Instagram rolls out Messenger Rooms feature

Instagram has rolled out a new feature with an ability to create new Messenger Rooms and invite friends to join the conversation from the app.

Last month, Facebook unveiled Messenger Rooms in order to counter Zoom video conferencing service, the fastest growing app.

While unveiling the new feature, social media giant Facebook had noted that it would be integrating Messenger on Instagram, and now that integration is live.

Messenger Rooms integration allows users to create private video chat rooms where up to 50 participants can join. Even those without a Facebook account can join the conversation.

“Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join,” Instagram said on Twitter.

Users can create a new room and invite friends on Instagram, after which users will be taken to Messenger.

As mentioned above, as many as 50 people can join, including those who are not on Facebook. Moreover, you can also lock the room when you don't want more people to enter the conversation.

Messenger rooms via Instagram

Instagram shared a video to demonstrate how to use the new feature. Users need to go to Instagram Direct messages. There, tap on the video chat icon. Then select Create a Room. Users can now send invitations for the room to your Instagram friends. Instagram will then create a room and show a link to it.

Additionally, it will give the option to Join Room or Send Link. If users tap on Join Room, Instagram will ask to open the room in the Messenger app.

Messenger Rooms integration is coming to WhatsApp as well and the same has reportedly been spotted in the beta versions of the app. It is said to be available on WhatsApp Beta for Android right now, said an NDTV gadgets 360 report.