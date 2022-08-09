Mark Zuckerberg announces new privacy features on WhatsApp

Meta platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features on WhatsApp. It includes the ability to prevent users from taking screenshots of view once messages, according to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo report. The platform has been working on various security features in recent times.

In addition, WhatsApp is launching a global campaign in India and the UK, which will later expand to other countries, to inform users about security features.

Mark Zuckerberg announces three new privacy features, to kick off a new WhatsApp privacy campaign!



The announcement is about group participants, who can see when you're online, screenshot blocking for view once and a new global campaign!https://t.co/9e30MOt1u5 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 9, 2022

Here is what Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook

Three privacy updates

Privacy features on WhatsApp

According to Zuckerberg, not all participants will be notified when a member exits a group, excluding the group admin. Nevertheless, the platform recently introduced the ability for Android and iOS beta users to view past participants who left or were removed from the group in the last 60 days.

Zuckerberg announced the ability to control who can see ‘last seen and online’ status on WhatsApp, a feature under development on Android and iOS as per a WABetaInfo report. It said that the feature will rollout to users this month.

WhatsApp ‘Last seen & online’ status

In addition, Zuckerberg said WhatsApp will soon block users from taking screenshots of view once images or videos. However, “users can still take screenshots of conversations, even if they contain some disappearing messages, at the moment,” WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp blocks screenshots of view once messages

Zuckerberg’s announcement comes after the instant messaging platform extended the time limit to delete messages.