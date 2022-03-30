hamburger

Social Media

Meta introduces shortcuts on Messenger

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 30, 2022
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria//File Photo | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Two of them are now available on Android and iOS — the @everyone and /silent shortcuts

Meta is introducing shortcuts on Messenger, a new command system to make messaging more efficient. The platform is starting with two new shortcuts available on Android and iOS-the @everyone and /silent shortcuts.

The @everyone shortcut lets users send messages to all participants in the chat simultaneously.

“When you start a message, all participants in the chat will be notified. @everyone is perfect for group reminders, impromptu get-togethers or when you need to gather the braintrust to crowdsource an answer to a time-sensitive question. This way, your message gets maximum exposure, and nobody misses out,” it said in a blog post.

When a user uses the /silent shortcut, the members of their chat will not receive a notification of your message at all. It is also available on Instagram as “@silent.”

“Sending a message with /silent removes the anxiety of interrupting someone with a non-urgent pop-up notification or disturbing them during their off hours,” it said.

In the coming weeks, it will be introducing several new shortcuts including /Pay (coming soon to iOS and Android for Messenger in the US) and /gif (coming soon on iOS).

The /pay shortcut will make it easier to send and receive money right in a user’s one-on-one Messenger chats. 

The /gif shortcut will help users easily find and send GIFs. 

It will also be introducing the /shrug and /tableflip shortcuts to easily create old school text-based shrug and tableflip emoticons.

Published on March 30, 2022
Facebook
social media
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you