New launch Instagram Video merges IGTV and feed videos

Instagram is combining IGTV and feed videos into a single format called Instagram Video.

IGTV was introduced in 2018 for creating longer videos, as a mobile equivalent to YouTube.

The new combined format is meant to help simplify the process of creating and discovering videos.

Video previews in the main feed will be 60 seconds long, but only 15 seconds if the video is eligible for ads.

The platform is also introducing a new Video tab in the user profile to make it easier to discover new content in the combined video format.

“We love that our creator community has embraced video as a key format to tell their stories, entertain, and connect with their audiences, and that’s why we want to make it even simpler to create and discover videos on Instagram,” the social media platform said in a blog post.

Users can continue to upload videos from the camera roll by clicking on the ‘+’ sign in the top right corner of the Instagram home page and selecting ‘Post’.

“We’re also introducing new features like trimming, filters, and people and location tagging,” it said.

“Creators can continue to cross-post their videos through Stories and share via direct message. Using all our surfaces provides multiple ways for creators to tell their stories and engage with their communities,” it added.

When watching videos on Instagram, users can enter the full-screen mode by tapping anywhere on the video. They will also have the option to keep scrolling to discover new video content.

For businesses and creators, it will provide a combined metrics, merging feed post insights and video insights.

With Instagram Video, IGTV ads will now be called Instagram in-stream video ads.

“Eligible creators can still monetise their long-form content, and brands can reach audiences engaging with long-form video. For businesses interested in boosting their videos to reach more people, videos must be no longer than 60 seconds,” the blog post explained.