New launch Instagram Video merges IGTV and feed videos

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
New launch Instagram Video merges IGTV and feed videos
Aims to simplify the process of creating and discovering videos
Instagram is combining IGTV and feed videos into a single format called Instagram Video.
IGTV was introduced in 2018 for creating longer videos, as a mobile equivalent to YouTube.
The new combined format is meant to help simplify the process of creating and discovering videos.
Video previews in the main feed will be 60 seconds long, but only 15 seconds if the video is eligible for ads.
Social media influencers to corner ₹900 cr market in 2021: Report
The platform is also introducing a new Video tab in the user profile to make it easier to discover new content in the combined video format.
“We love that our creator community has embraced video as a key format to tell their stories, entertain, and connect with their audiences, and that’s why we want to make it even simpler to create and discover videos on Instagram,” the social media platform said in a blog post.
Over 20 mn viewers in India streaming YouTube on TVs
Users can continue to upload videos from the camera roll by clicking on the ‘+’ sign in the top right corner of the Instagram home page and selecting ‘Post’.
“We’re also introducing new features like trimming, filters, and people and location tagging,” it said.
“Creators can continue to cross-post their videos through Stories and share via direct message. Using all our surfaces provides multiple ways for creators to tell their stories and engage with their communities,” it added.
When watching videos on Instagram, users can enter the full-screen mode by tapping anywhere on the video. They will also have the option to keep scrolling to discover new video content.
For businesses and creators, it will provide a combined metrics, merging feed post insights and video insights.
With Instagram Video, IGTV ads will now be called Instagram in-stream video ads.
“Eligible creators can still monetise their long-form content, and brands can reach audiences engaging with long-form video. For businesses interested in boosting their videos to reach more people, videos must be no longer than 60 seconds,” the blog post explained.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE