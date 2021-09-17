Social media influencers to corner ₹900 cr market in 2021: Report

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Social media influencers to corner ₹900 cr market in 2021: Report
Brands seize up the social media platforms by engaging with influencers
With the trend of peddling brands over social media platforms catching up, influencer marketing is pegged to be a ₹900 crore market in India by the end of the year, according to a report by media buyer Groupm.
The fledgling category is expected to grow 25 per cent annually to become a ₹2,200 crore industry by 2025, the INCA India Influencer Report said.
It can be noted that with the growth in internet penetration, the proliferation of social media platforms has grown, which has been seized up by brands by engaging with influencers to push their message.
A self-regulatory body of advertisers has also come out with operating guidelines for such 'influencers'.
The influencer marketing industry is undergoing a transformation triggered by the pandemic as well as the rise of brands looking to connect with consumers directly, the Groupm report said.
Even before the pandemic, India had 400 million people on social media platforms and the number has skyrocketed during the last 18 months, it said, adding there is a shift in consumer behaviour as well.
"The key factor that has got brands interested is the bond of trust and authenticity that influencers share with their audiences, thus helping brands associate with an influencer to leverage the same," Groupm's chief executive for South Asia Prasanth Kumar said.
The report said top four categories - personal care (25 per cent), food and beverages (20 per cent), fashion and jewellery (15 per cent) and mobile and electronics (10 per cent)- contribute 70 per cent volume of influencer marketing.
Interestingly, celebrities corner only 27 per cent of the marketing dollars while a bulk 73 per cent are taken by influencers, it said.
Nearly two-thirds of the Indian population follow an influencer, it said.
Brands are able to interpret that influencers and creative storytelling correlate with brand differentiation, a key advantage as attention spans get shorter, the report said.
