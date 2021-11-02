ShareChat ropes in celebrities to engage users on its audio chat rooms

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
ShareChat ropes in celebrities to engage users on its audio chat rooms
Valued at $2.88 billion, Indian social media platform ShareChat is betting on celebrities to engage users on its audio chat rooms feature.
Launched in April 2020, ShareChat’s audio chat rooms compete with the likes of Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, both of which have seen user engagement in India going down after a few months of initial surge.
ShareChat is battling this user engagement challenge in audio chatrooms by bringing on celebrities to host a variety of sessions. CricChat session is one of such sessions introduced by ShareChat, which saw famous cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajit Agarkar and Akash Chopra hosting sessions in the background of ongoing cricket season.
Talking about the growth in user engagement brought by CricChat sessions, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director - Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat & Moj told BusinessLine that the audience engagement in any community-led session is usually around 100 users to 2,000-5,000 users, but with CricChat sessions it went to another level, touching 50,000 to almost 1 lakh users.
He added that in one of the sessions with Gautam Gambhir, the number has reached an unprecedented 300,000 users. Currently, ShareChat’s audio chatrooms have around 60 million monthly active users, and more than 2 billion minutes are being streamed monthly.
Going forward, ShareChat plans to create more IPs like CricChat. Apart from cricket, the company wants to go into entertainment as well and is working on a show called Love chat with ShareChat, the show is planned to be in Tamil along with another IP called Vanakkam. “Tamil and Kannada were chosen specifically for testing out the use case for entertainment celebrities, because historically we have seen a great affinity from the consumers as well as from the industry. In general, The entertainment industry in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is really close to ShareChat,” said Shekhar.
Emerging use cases
The company has also observed other emerging use-cases on the audio chatrooms like talent showcase, poetry, devotion and astrology. ShareChat has experimented with a jagrata session during Navratri and has also called astrologers to join live chat rooms and answer people’s questions. It also invited famous Kumar Vishwas on Independence day to host a poetry audio chatroom and claims to have seen good traction in all these use-cases.
“Basically, we are creating formats where we can enable weekly interactions again and are able to give a better platform to both the celebrities and communities to engage with each other. So, we are experimenting and we will keep building on the same,” Shekhar added.
Monetisation
Shekhar claims that the company’s monetisation channel for audio chatrooms — virtual gifting (users buy virtual gifts for the chatroom hosts) has been popular among users and the number of virtual gifts bought is in the greater thousands.
The majority of ShareChat users come from Tier-2 and smaller cities. While some customers do come from Tier 1 cities, Shekhar noted that these are mostly users who have migrated from small towns and cities. Similarly, the company also has some international users who are particularly people who have moved out of India and are living in West Asia or Canada. Further, the most popular language on the platform is Hindi, followed by Punjabi and Tamil.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE