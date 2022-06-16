ShareChat’s parent Mohalla Tech raises $78 m in Series H led by Google, Temasek

ShareChat and Moj parent Mohalla Tech has raised $78 million in a Series H round led by Google and Temasek.

The company’s valuation in this round is estimated to be around $4.9-5 billion. According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings, Mohalla Tech has allotted 1,501 Series H CCPS priced at ₹40,44,944 per share to raise this round. The company is expected to raise a larger round.

Earlier in February, ShareChat announced the merger of its short video platform Moj and MX Player’s short video platform MX TakaTak. The companies said post the transaction, MX Media and its shareholders will become strategic shareholders of ShareChat.

At that time, the combined platform was said to have 100 million creators, over 300 million MAU, and nearly 250 billion monthly video views. Individually, Moj had over over 50 million creator communities in 15 Indian languages and MX TakaTak operated in 10 languages.

It was estimated to be around $700 million cash and stock deal. In April, Mohalla Tech’s rival and parent company of Josh, VerSe Innovation bagged a massive $805-million funding round to support its foray into live commerce and Web3, among other initiatives.

According to a Redseer report, the total MAUs forecast in CY2021 for shortform videos stood at 170-190 million, outside the top 50 cities. Further, the overall organic growth in terms of time spent on shortform videos has grown 57 per cent as compared to 8 per cent growth for usual social media platforms.