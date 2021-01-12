Signal app to introduce new features, raises group call limit to 8

Messaging app Signal will introduce a range of new features in India over the next few days.

Signal provided a “sneak peek” at some new features that will start rolling out on the platform in a few days.

New features include chat wallpapers and animated stickers. The platform will also add an ‘about’ field for users’ Signal profile. For iOS users, Signal will add new media auto-download settings and full-screen profile photos to match the Android version.

The messaging app has also raised the group call limit on the platform from five to eight.

Signal has gained significant popularity over the last week, witnessing a surge in new downloads following endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and amid concerns related to WhatsApp’s new privacy policy update.

The app had topped the list of free apps on Apple’s App Store charts in India, Austria, France, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, and Switzerland last week.

Meanwhile, Musk replying to a Twitter user’s suggestion to invest in Signal tweeted, “Already donated to Signal a year ago. Will donate more.”