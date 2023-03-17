Snapchat has launched a new parental content control which will block sensitive content for minors.

However, the feature is in-app and does not restrict content viewed elsewhere in the app outside of Snapchat stories and spotlight sections.

This comes after Snap introduced its AI chatbot called ‘My AI’, an experimental feature for Snapchat Plus subscribers.

How to access Snapchat’s content control settings?

Head to Snapchat’s Family Center supervision tool and enable the ‘restrict sensitive content’ option within the Family Center settings.

“The new content controls in Family Center will allow parents to filter out stories from publishers or creators that may have been identified as sensitive or suggestive,” Snapchat said.

Snapchat introduced Family Center on its platform last year for parents to track their teen’s communication and app usage, while palso protecting the latter’s privacy. It also introduced additional tools to help parents customise their teen’s individual experience and needs.

Snapchat is now working on adding more tools to the Family Center using its AI experimental chatbot — My AI.

