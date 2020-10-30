Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to drop 13% this quarter, compared to an increase of 4.5% in the tech sector
Alphabet rallied, Apple sank and Twitter tumbled on Thursday after a mixed bag of quarterly reports from top-tier technology companies that investors have relied on this year to power a stock market rally through the coronavirus pandemic.
Share swings following the reports from the tech heavyweights after the bell sent exchange-traded funds tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down about 1 per cent each, suggesting Wall Street may open weaker on Friday.
Mostly upbeat results from Facebook, Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon, along with Microsoft’s strong report earlier this week, show how the largest US companies have expanded their businesses and outperformed smaller rivals this year as the pandemic accelerates trends toward online shopping, video streaming and other technologies.
Also read: Apple’s late iPhone launch temporarily wipes $100 billion off stock value
Alphabet and Facebook both reported strong rises in advertising sales and some caution about the future. Facebook, which often is conservative with forecasts, said that pandemic-related uncertainty could make for a difficult 2021.
Facebook’s stock fell 1 per cent, while Alphabet surged 7 per cent.
“These results are testament to the incredible strength of the Google franchise,” said Nicholas Hyett, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Where other marketing driven businesses are struggling as advertisers become more cost conscious, it seems some of the cash is in fact finding its way to the internet search giant.”
Apple fell over 5 per cent after its iPhone sales missed estimates, although its quarterly revenue and profit beat analysts’ expectations. That wiped $100 billion from Apple’s stock market value.
Analysts expect aggregate S&P 500 earnings to drop 13 per cent this quarter, compared to an increase of 4.5 per cent in the tech sector, which includes Apple, Microsoft and many other of the index’s largest companies, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Twitter reported fewer new users than Wall Street expected, sending its shares 17 per cent lower. If Twitter falls that much in Friday’s trading session it will have been its deepest one-day drop since March, when fear related to the pandemic sent global stock markets into a deep sell-off.
Also read: Trump’s new visa rules credit negative for Indian IT industry, says ICRA report
Amazon reported a record quarterly profit and forecast a jump in holiday sales, but its shares fell almost 2 per cent after it forecast a jump in costs related to Covid-19.
Thursday’s reports come amid turbulence on Wall Street, with soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief Bill in Washington dimming the outlook for an economic recovery and knocking over 3 per cent off the S&P 500 so far this week.
Without Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet — the so-called FAANG stocks — the S&P 500 would be down about 4 per cent in 2020, compared with the index’s 2 per cent year-to-date rise, according to a research note from Bespoke Investment Group on Thursday.
“Due to both the huge weight of these stocks and their outperformance, the market has become more reliant on them than ever before for its gains,” according to Bespoke.
