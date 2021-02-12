Misinformation on farmers' stir: Twitter blocks over 97% of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Misinformation on farmers' stir: Twitter blocks over 97% of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry
Govt has questioned Twitter’s quick response to the US Capitol Hill incident and delayed action in the Indian context.
Twitter has blocked over 97 per cent of the accounts and posts flagged by the IT Ministry for provocative content and misinformation around farmers' protest, sources said.
This followed a meeting between Twitter representatives and the Information Technology Secretary on Wednesday evening. The US-based microblogging platform was issued a stern warning to comply with local laws or be prepared for action.
The Ministry had questioned Twitter's delay in taking action on its order to block provocative content that could impact public law and order. In contrast, the American company had been quick to crack down when a similar instance occurred at US Capitol Hill.
According to the sources, Twitter has now complied with the orders and over 97 per cent of the accounts flagged have been blocked.
Twitter did not respond to queries on the matter.
Accounts linked to Pakistan
On February 4, Twitter was asked to take down 1,178 accounts with links to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters that spread misinformation and provocative content related to farmers' protest.
Before that, the government had sought to block257 tweets and handles connected with farmers’ agitation over the new agricultural laws. Twitter had complied with the orders only to restore the accounts hours later.
Twitter on Wednesday morning had said it has suspended over 500 accounts and blocked access to several others within India, but maintained that it would not block accounts of "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians" as doing so "would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under the country's law.
It, however, yielded to the orders later after the crucial meeting on Wednesday evening.
In a statement after the meeting, IT Ministry had stated that the microblogging platform had been asked to take strong action against "well-coordinated" campaigns "designed to create disharmony and unrest" in the country.
Committed to Indian laws: Twitter
Monique Meche, Twitter Vice President Global Public Policy and Jim Baker, Deputy General Counsel and Vice President Legal, had affirmed Twitter's commitment towards following Indian laws and rules.
The executives had also requested for better engagement between the Indian government and the company's global team. Sources said Twitter's latest move to block the flagged accounts is a validation that the government's orders were backed by sound reasoning and logic.
The government had made it clear that it will not negotiate with the platforms while insisting on compliance with its orders. It believed that a private commercial entity in India could not unilaterally decide on public law and order, ignoring the democratic values.
IT Ministry believed that Twitter, being an intermediary, was required to take immediate action after receiving the government's notice to block handles, but did not move with haste to take down "atrocious" hashtags and "incendiary" content even amid a volatile situation.
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently emphasised that the government is all for freedom of speech and expression and remains investor-friendly, but disrespecting democratic values is not acceptable.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE