Twitter Blue subscribers can upload two-hour-long videos on the platform, a tweet by the microblogging platform owner Elon Musk revealed. The company has expanded the length from its previous 60-minute limit.

This comes after the launch of encrypted direct messages (DMs) for users to communicate securely on the platform. Musk also announced that the platform will purge inactive accounts, saying that the action is “important to free up abandoned handles.”

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

According to the Twitter Blue page, the video size limit has been increased from 2GB to 8GB, and the maximum quality remains at 1080p. Earlier longer video upload was only possible from the web app. Now, it is also possible through the iOS app.

A report by TechCrunch mentioned that the microblogging platform launched a long video upload feature in December 2022 and recently added new playback speed controls on the web.

Elon Musk recently launched new features, including support for up to 10,000 character limits for paid users. Meanwhile, the platform is working on ways to share advertising revenue with Blue subscribers.

