Twitter removed its legacy blue tick checkmarks from all accounts a few days ago. Latest reports suggest that the microblogging platform has started to restore the blue tick. Several users with at least one million Twitter followers have discovered that their blue ticks are back, although they have not paid for the service.

The microblogging platform recently announced labels for tweets that potentially violate the company’s hateful conduct policy.

Also read: Twitter requires advertisers to have verified checkmark

Here’s what you should know about Twitter blue tick

The blue tick indicates that the user is a paid Twitter Blue subscriber who has provided their phone number. The subscription is priced at ₹900 per month and ₹9,400 per year on iOS and Android. The web version is priced at ₹650 per month and ₹6,800 for the year.

Twitterati will have to head to the profile menu and process a Twitter Blue subscription and make payment. According to Twitter, any account holder who has subscribed to Twitter Blue is eligible to receive the blue checkmark. To receive or retain the blue checkmark;

User account must have a display name and profile photo

Account must be active in the past 30 days

Account should be older than 30 days upon subscription and a confirmed phone number

Account must have no signs of being misleading or deceptive

Also read: Steps to withdraw PF money through UMANG app

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit