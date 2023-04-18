Twitter announced labels for tweets that potentially violate the company’s hateful conduct policy. The microblogging platform will make such tweets less discoverable.

This comes after Twitter owner, Elon Musk, reportedly formed an artificial intelligence company to compete with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Additionally, Twitter will not place ads adjacent to the labelled content. “Restricting the reach of Tweets, also known as visibility filtering, is one of our existing enforcement actions that allow us to move beyond the binary “leave up versus take down” approach to content moderation,” Twitter said in a blog post.

However, the labels are only implemented at the tweet level and would not affect a user’s account. Here is how it will appear;

Twitter Author label

Twitter viewer label

“These labels bring a new level of transparency to enforcement actions by displaying which policy the Tweet potentially violates to both the Tweet author and other users on Twitter,” the company said.

The platform allows the author to submit feedback on the label, but is still working to allow authors to appeal the decision.

Musk recently expanded the tweet character limit to 10,000, with bold and italic text formatting, exclusively for Twitter Blue subscribers. This came after Musk confirmed that legacy checkmarks will be removed on April 20, 2023.

