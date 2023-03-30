Instagram has launched a functionality for users to save their favourite posts and Reels into collaborative collections that both users along with friends can view and contribute.

Friends who share together, stay together 🤝



You can now save content with friends through collaborative collections.



Find a post you like → tap save icon → create new collaborative collection → name collection and toggle "on" pic.twitter.com/8cMKoOlMFA — Instagram (@instagram) March 29, 2023

The platform’s head Adam Mosseri announced the feature in the IG Updates Channel on Instagram. Instagram first launched the bookmarking feature called ‘collections’ in 2017 for users to organise posts and save them into private groupings.

The collaborative collections will allow users to connect with friends over their shared interests by saving posts and Reels to a collection in their group chat or direct messages. According to a TechCrunch report, the feature is similar to Pinterest’s Group boards feature launched in 2018.

How it works

Instagram users will see an option to create a ‘collaborative collection’ as they hit the save icon on a post.

Instagram’s collaborative collection

Users will have to name the collection, enable the collaborative toggle and share it with friends in group chat or DMs. “Once they receive it, your friends can start adding content from reels, Explore, Feed and DMs to the collection as well,” Mosseri said.

Users can also directly add/remove posts to a collaborative collection using the bookmark icon.

