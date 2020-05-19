Twitter CEO allows employees of Square to work from home indefinitely

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
File Photo of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. - Reuters
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s company Square will allow its employees to work from home even after the Covid-19 lockdown ends, Jack Dorsey told workers.
“We want employees to be able to work where they feel most creative and productive,” said Jack Dorsey as quoted by The Verge. “Moving forward, Square staff will be able to work from home permanently, even after offices reopen.”
The indefinite work from home policy follows a similar announcement by Twitter earlier this month.
“Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of Covid-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices,” Twitter human resources head Jennifer Christie had said in an official blog post.
“The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” she had said.
Square will follow a similar policy enabling employees to work remotely. Only the employees that are required to come to the office such as security personnel and employees managing the facilities, will continue to do so.
Many major tech companies have altered their work from home policies following the Covid-19 crisis. Facebook had recently announced that it will let employees work from home until 2021 despite opening its offices on July 6. Google has also allowed its employees to work remotely through 2020. Microsoft has extended its work from home policy till October 2020.
