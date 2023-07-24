Even as Elon Musk’s statement that he would go for a complete maker over of the microblogging platform Twitter creating a flutter, its Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has blown the lid off and given a contour of what is coming.

The 2.0, which will have an ‘X’ in its branding, will have products and tools built around artificial intelligence, promising much beyond what it offers now.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” she said.

Stating that the company is working on the new project for over eight months, she points out that the new avatar would tap the untapped potential of the social media platform.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate,” she said.

In a series of tweets a day after Musk’s tweet, she said ‘X’ will go further, transforming the global town square. “

Musk’s statement

Yesterday’s tweet by Musk that he is bidding adieu to the Twittert brand and ‘all the birds’ caused a flutter, with angry twitterati blaming the new owner of Twitter for dismantling a good platform.

Dreaming big

Yaccarino says the company wants to dream bigger. “For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more,” she said.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. Elon Musk I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world,” she said.