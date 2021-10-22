Scripting a survival
Twitter expands the option to host a Space to everyone on Android and iOS
Twitter is expanding its social audio feature Spaces to all users on Android and iOS. “The time has arrived – we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space,” read a tweet from the official Twitter Spaces account.
Twitter began testing Spaces on iOS last year. It expanded the feature to Android earlier this year. The microblogging platform had expanded Spaces enabling all users with 600 or more followers to host a Space starting May this year.
Since then, it has been bullish on Spaces, introducing a range of new features such as co-hosting, scheduling and recording. Most recently, Twitter expanded Ticketed Spaces to more users on Android. The microblogging platform in June this year had begun rolling out a separate application for Ticketed Spaces to everyone in the US.
Ticketed Spaces are a way for users to monetise through the feature. Users had a ‘Monetization’ option in the sidebar inside Twitter, from which they could tap to apply to the beta program for Ticketed Spaces.
Users who have hosted at least three Spaces in the last 30 days, have at least 1,000 followers and were on iOS could apply for the same. In September, it had announced that all approved hosts could set ticket prices and audience size for Spaces while everyone on iOS in the US can join Ticketed Spaces. It had then expanded the experience to Android.
To start a Space, users can long-press the Tweet compose button then tap the Spaces icon at the left or tap their profile image above the timeline. “When Space is live, listen by tapping in from the top of your Home timeline (Android and iOS only), a Spaces card, or shared link,” Twitter explained from its official Support account.
