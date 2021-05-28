Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Twitter lists new paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’
In India, it has been listed as an in-app purchase priced at ₹269 on Apple’s App Store
Twitter has listed its new subscription service Twitter Blue as an in-app purchase on the app store.
The microblogging platform was rumoured to be working on the service which would include exclusive features for users. Twitter Blue has been listed as an in-app purchase priced at ₹269 in India on Apple’s App Store.
It is listed as an in-app purchase for £2.49 in the UK and $2.99 in the US, BBC reported.
However, the service is not live for users yet. Twitter is yet to make an official announcement about the same.
Stop beating around the bush, comply with laws: MeitY to Twitter
Subscription features
Twitter had been working on a paid subscription service called Twitter Blue, according to reports. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong earlier this month had shared details about the service as discovered.
According to Wong, the subscription service will include features such as undo tweets and bookmark collections.
Twitter is yet to confirm the details about the service including the “undo” tweets feature.
Twitter rolls out Spaces to Twitter on the web
Wong had also shared that the social media major is working on a “tiered subscription pricing model.” With this, one tier would have more paid features than the other. This could mean a “premium, clutter-free news reading experience” for higher-priced tiers.
Twitter last year confirmed that it was exploring the idea of creating a paid subscription service that includes a range of new features that users may be willing for at its Analyst Day event earlier this year.
It was working on a Super Follows feature that works like an “account subscription” service and allows creators and publishers to charge other users for content such as exclusive tweets, special access to their direct messages or audio conversations, or a paid newsletter.
Acquisitions
Most recently, it had acquired Scroll, a subscription service that removes ads from news sites that are part of the platform.
Earlier this year, the company acquired Revue, a service that helps users including writers and content publishers publish editorial newsletters.
“As a Twitter subscriber, picture getting access to premium features where you can easily read articles from your favourite news outlet or a writer’s newsletter from Revue, with a portion of your subscription going to the publishers and writers creating the content,” Twitter had said in a recent blog post.
