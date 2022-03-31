Twitter might make TweetDeck a premium feature

Twitter might soon make TweetDeck a premium feature through its Twitter Blue subscription service. The development was spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
Wong discovered a work-in-progress sign-up page for the app. Last week, Wong came across a code in the app that would restrict TweetDeck access to users with a Twitter Blue subscription.
Twitter said it had “nothing to share on this at the moment” when The Verge asked whether it plans to monetise TweetDeck.
TweetDeck started off as a third-party app until Twitter bought it in 2011. TweetDeck is currently free to use and ad-free.
Twitter had been exploring ways to put TweetDeck behind a paywall since 2017. In July 2021, an improved version of TweetDeck was available to a limited number of accounts. The Verge reported thatTweetDeck could likely be a huge selling point of Twitter Blue.
Twitter Blue features include bookmark folders, reader mode, and the ability to undo a tweet. However, Twitter Blue is only available in select markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The company is yet to announce its expansion to other markets.
