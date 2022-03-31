hamburger

Social Media

Twitter might make TweetDeck a premium feature

Madhu Balaji | Updated on: Mar 31, 2022
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Bethany Clarke

Reverse engineer spots a work-in-progress sign-up page for the app

Twitter might soon make TweetDeck a premium feature through its Twitter Blue subscription service. The development was spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong discovered a work-in-progress sign-up page for the app. Last week, Wong came across a code in the app that would restrict TweetDeck access to users with a Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter said it had “nothing to share on this at the moment” when The Verge asked whether it plans to monetise TweetDeck.

TweetDeck started off as a third-party app until Twitter bought it in 2011. TweetDeck is currently free to use and ad-free.

Twitter had been exploring ways to put TweetDeck behind a paywall since 2017. In July 2021, an improved version of TweetDeck was available to a limited number of accounts. The Verge reported thatTweetDeck could likely be a huge selling point of Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue features include bookmark folders, reader mode, and the ability to undo a tweet. However, Twitter Blue is only available in select markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.  The company is yet to announce its expansion to other markets.

Published on March 31, 2022
Twitter
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you