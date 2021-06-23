Twitter opens applications to test new content subscription features

Twitter Inc said Tuesday that it will seek applications from users who want to be the first to test new content subscription and ticketing features, as the social platform works to build more ways for users to earn money.

Twitter users can apply to get first access to “SuperFollows,” which will let them sell exclusive content to paying subscribers, and “Ticketed Spaces,” to charge for entry into audio chat rooms they host on the platform.

Both features are part of Twitter’s plan to compete with other social media companies to attract more influential content creators by letting them earn money from fan followings.

Users must have at least 10,000 followers on Twitter to be eligible to apply for SuperFollows, and at least 1,000 followers to apply for first access to Ticketed Spaces.

‘Diverse set of voices’

The company aims to select “a diverse set of voices,” from the applications, said Esther Crawford, senior product manager at Twitter.

The company will take a 3 per cent cut of a creator’s revenue until the user hits $50,000 in earnings, after which Twitter will keep 20 per cent, in order to help up-and-coming creators earn more money at the start, Twitter said.

Crawford added that Twitter will focus on individuals who apply for the features, but will also consider brands, publishers and non-profit organisations that which have built an audience on Twitter.