Twitter opens applications to test new content subscription features

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter opens applications to test new content subscription features
Seeks to attract more influential content creators by letting them earn money from fan followings
Twitter Inc said Tuesday that it will seek applications from users who want to be the first to test new content subscription and ticketing features, as the social platform works to build more ways for users to earn money.
Twitter users can apply to get first access to “SuperFollows,” which will let them sell exclusive content to paying subscribers, and “Ticketed Spaces,” to charge for entry into audio chat rooms they host on the platform.
Both features are part of Twitter’s plan to compete with other social media companies to attract more influential content creators by letting them earn money from fan followings.
Twitter lists new paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’
Users must have at least 10,000 followers on Twitter to be eligible to apply for SuperFollows, and at least 1,000 followers to apply for first access to Ticketed Spaces.
‘Diverse set of voices’
The company aims to select “a diverse set of voices,” from the applications, said Esther Crawford, senior product manager at Twitter.
Ghaziabad police slaps second notice on Twitter India MD
The company will take a 3 per cent cut of a creator’s revenue until the user hits $50,000 in earnings, after which Twitter will keep 20 per cent, in order to help up-and-coming creators earn more money at the start, Twitter said.
Crawford added that Twitter will focus on individuals who apply for the features, but will also consider brands, publishers and non-profit organisations that which have built an audience on Twitter.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE