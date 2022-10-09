Twitter is testing new pop-ups telling users to share tweets or copy links and controlling screenshots. This was first spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong and social media analyst Matt Navarra.

Here’s what Navarra shared on Twitter.

Twitter doesn't want you to screenshot tweets anymore



It wants active users on platform viewing tweets INSTEAD of via screenshots on rival platforms



One of these now pops up when you take a screenshot 👇 pic.twitter.com/YY0GtF3lVb — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 7, 2022

A Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch, “We want to make Tweets accessible to everyone, even when they leave our platform, and allow others an easy way back to the full conversation on Twitter. We are currently testing this new prompt with a small group of people on iOS to let them know there are other ways they can share Tweets with their friends.”

The microblogging site earlier announced an experiment which allowed some users to use the platform without creating an account.

