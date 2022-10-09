WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the ability is available to some beta testers on Android and iOS. This comes after the platform released a feature to share documents with captions for beta testers.

WhatsApp is releasing larger groups up to 1024 participants!



Earlier in June, the instant messaging platform announced the feature to add up to 512 individuals to groups. WABetaInfo reported that it might a while before the feature rolls out to all WhatsApp accounts.

Other WhatsApp updates

The instant messaging platform is said to be working on a ‘pending participants’ section for group admins to view individuals requested to join a group and approve them.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the feature under development.

WhatsApp group - pending participants feature

The platform has recently rolled out WhatsApp Premium, an optional plan, for business accounts on Android and iOS. The service is accessible via WhatsApp Settings. The subscription will let business accounts link up to 10 devices.

