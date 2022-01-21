Twitter rolls out ‘communities’ feature on its Android app

Twitter is rolling out its ‘Communities’ feature for users on its Android app, it has announced. Twitter had first introduced Communities on Twitter last year.

It is a new way for users to engage with other users with similar interests on the platform. Community users can tweet directly to the members within the comments instead of their followers.

“Communities exist on your Twitter app as a place to Tweet about your interests separate from your public timeline,” Twitter had explained in an official release. So far, Communities were accessible on iOS, web and Android mobile browser. It is now being rolled out on the Android app.

“Android is HERE! if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!),” read a tweet from the official Twitter Communities account.

Moderators

Only those users in the community can engage in a conversation within the community including – tweet, reply, like, or retweet. Each community will have moderators who can make internal community rules and set the tone for future conversations, Twitter had said.

New members have to be invited by the moderator or another member in the community in order to join. Any user globally can be invited to join a community via Direct Messages. Users who accept invites to join a community become members and will be able to invite others in turn.

The microblogging platform began testing India’s very first Twitter community – Cricket Twitter – India in October last year. This was its first community outside of the US dedicated to Indian cricket fans.