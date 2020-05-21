Twitter rolls out ‘limit replies’ feature to select global users for testing

Twitter is testing out a feature that lets users limit their conversations by controlling who can reply to a particular tweet.

“Testing, testing...A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your [eye] out to see it in action,” Twitter said from its official account.

The microblogging platform had said, back in January, that it will be testing this feature out sometime this year. It had announced that it will let users limit the number of replies they receive on their Tweets before sending them out, controlling who can converse on their posts.

The new feature is part of the microblogging platform’s ‘Conversation Dynamics’ feature set.

According to a video shared by the social media platform describing the feature, users can alter the reply settings and control who can reply to a particular conversation. There are three different options for the same- ‘Everyone,’ ‘People you follow,’ and ‘Only people you have mentioned.’

If a user limits the replies to their tweets, everyone can see their tweet but cannot engage with it.

“The primary motivation is control,” said Kayvon Beykpour, VP of product, Twitter had said at CES 2020, as quoted in Tech Crunch. “We want to build on the theme of authors getting more control.”

The feature was built on the ‘Hide replies’ option launched by Twitter earlier in 2019. The feature is meant to curb harassment and cyberbullying by limiting offensive comments on Tweets.

Twitter is also experimenting with a new feature, that will warn users before they post abusive or harmful content that may get reported.

The microblogging platform will roll out the limit replies feature to only a small percentage of users across the globe on Android, iOS, and the web app for testing.