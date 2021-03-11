Twitter testing ways to improve how users can share and view media on Android and iOS

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter testing ways to improve how users can share and view media on Android and iOS
FILE PHOTO - REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - REUTERS
Microblogging platform is also testing the ability for users to share higher resolution pictures
Twitter is testing new ways to improve how people share media on the platform.
Twitter, from its Twitter support account, announced two new tests for sharing media on the platform.
Also read: What Twitter plans to do with Spaces
On one of the tests, users on Android and iOS will be able to see the media on their timeline as it appears in the Tweet composer when a user uploads. This means that they will see the entire image on their timeline while scrolling rather than the cropped image that needs to be clicked on to expand.
“Sometimes it’s better said with a picture or a video. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be testing some ways to improve how you can share and view media on Twitter,” it tweeted from the official support account.
‘Bigger, better’
“Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better,” it added.
The microblogging platform is also testing the ability for users to share higher resolution pictures on Android and iOS. The ability has existed in the desktop version since 2019, CNet reported.
For this test, users who are part of the test can update their image preferences from their settings to share 4k images on Android and iOS.
“Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you're in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started,” Twitter said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE