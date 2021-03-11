Twitter testing ways to improve how users can share and view media on Android and iOS

Twitter is testing new ways to improve how people share media on the platform.

Twitter, from its Twitter support account, announced two new tests for sharing media on the platform.

On one of the tests, users on Android and iOS will be able to see the media on their timeline as it appears in the Tweet composer when a user uploads. This means that they will see the entire image on their timeline while scrolling rather than the cropped image that needs to be clicked on to expand.

“Sometimes it’s better said with a picture or a video. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be testing some ways to improve how you can share and view media on Twitter,” it tweeted from the official support account.

‘Bigger, better’

“Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better,” it added.

The microblogging platform is also testing the ability for users to share higher resolution pictures on Android and iOS. The ability has existed in the desktop version since 2019, CNet reported.

For this test, users who are part of the test can update their image preferences from their settings to share 4k images on Android and iOS.

“Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you're in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started,” Twitter said.