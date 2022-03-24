Twitter to let users search their inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names

Twitter is improving the search experience for direct messages by enabling users to search messages using keywords and names. Previously, users could use the search bar in their inbox to search for people’s names or the names of group chats. They can now search their DMs and find specific messages using keywords and names.

“We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

Testing iOS

The platform had rolled out its DM search bar feature on Android in May last year to make it easier to search for conversations among direct messages. The feature had been rolled out to Android two years after Twitter began testing it on iOS.

When it was rolled out, users could only find conversations that users have had with certain people and groups using the search bar. The microblogging platform had announced then that it would be adding a way to search for particular messages within conversations. Users can now search for specific messages using the search bar on the app as well as the web. Separately, Twitter earlier this week rolled out the ability for users to capture their own GIFs with the in-app camera on iOS.