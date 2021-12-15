Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
WhatsApp allows users to preview voice messages before sending them
Here’s a quick guide to use preview WhatsApp audio message
WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, now allows its users to preview voice messages before they send. Users can listen to the voice notes instead of deleting it, before they send.
WhatsApp has tweeted that, “They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send.”
Here’s a guide on how to send voice messages in WhatsApp
Step 1: Open individual or group chat
Step 2: Select the microphone icon, which is next to the message field, down right corner
Step 3: Long press the icon and start speaking and send voice notes
Step 4: You can also record hands free by sliding (↑) up the microphone icon and record
Step 5: Finish recording and send
How to preview voice messages:
Step 1: Open individual or group chat
Step 2: Select the microphone icon and slide up (down right corner)
Step 3: Start speaking
Step 4: You will be able view a red color stop icon (in the centre)
Step 5: Press the stop icon
Step 6: Select play button
Step 7: Listen to the audio
Step 8: Click on the send button
WhatsApp also has the feature of listening to a voice message and speeding it up, where once after sending or recieving the voice note, you can click the play button and on the recording you will see 1x or 1.5x; click on this to speed up your voice notes.
