WhatsApp allows users to preview voice messages before sending them

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, now allows its users to preview voice messages before they send. Users can listen to the voice notes instead of deleting it, before they send.

WhatsApp has tweeted that, “They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send.”

Here’s a guide on how to send voice messages in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open individual or group chat

Step 2: Select the microphone icon, which is next to the message field, down right corner

Step 3: Long press the icon and start speaking and send voice notes

Step 4: You can also record hands free by sliding (↑) up the microphone icon and record

Step 5: Finish recording and send

How to preview voice messages:

Step 1: Open individual or group chat

Step 2: Select the microphone icon and slide up (down right corner)

Step 3: Start speaking

Step 4: You will be able view a red color stop icon (in the centre)

Step 5: Press the stop icon

Step 6: Select play button

Step 7: Listen to the audio

Step 8: Click on the send button

WhatsApp also has the feature of listening to a voice message and speeding it up, where once after sending or recieving the voice note, you can click the play button and on the recording you will see 1x or 1.5x; click on this to speed up your voice notes.