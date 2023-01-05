WhatsApp is currently working on a new chat transfer option to move chat history from one device to a new Android device. The instant messaging platform earlier launched the ability to move chats from Android to iOS.

According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the option will be available in WhatsApp Settings.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.1.25: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a chat transfer option, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/2pNhl7Cbo9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 5, 2023

The report added that the new chat transfer option would let users transfer all their conversations to their new phone without having to back up and migrate from their chat history.

Here’s the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo:

WhatsApp chat transfer feature

The feature is under development, and it is unclear when it will roll out to users. In addition, the platform is also working on a bookmark icon that will feature in the message bubble of disappearing messages.

