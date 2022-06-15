WhatsApp users can now migrate data from Android to iOS

Mumbai, June 15 WhatsApp is adding the ability to migrate data from Android to iPhone.

The Meta-owned messaging platform last year introduced the ability to migrate chat history, photos, videos, voice messages and other data from iPhone to Android. It has now introduced the ability to transfer data from Android to iOS.

“We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhoneto Android last year, and now adding Android to iPhone as well,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

WhatsApp’s chat history migration feature was first rolled out to Samsung’s new Galaxy devices launched in August last year, the new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The feature allows chat history migration from iOS to Android. It was then made available on all Pixel phones. New smartphones that launch with Android 12 will also get the feature, Google had announced.

How to migrate the data

In an FAQ, WhatsApp has detailed how users can migrate their WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone.

First off, users will need Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on their Android device and iOS 15.5 or above installed on the iPhone. They will need to have Move to iOS app installed on their Android phone. The required WhatsApp iOS version is version 2.22.10.70 or above on the new device and WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on the old device.

Further, the iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from the Android phone. Both the devices must be connected to a power source and need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or the Android device can be connected to the iPhone’s hotspot.

Here are the steps to transfer data from Android to iPhone:

- Open the Move to iOS app on the Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.

- A code will be displayed on the iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on the Android phone.

- Tap Continue and follow on-screen prompts.

- Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

- Tap Start on the Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. Users will be signed out from their Android phone once the data is prepared.

- Tap Next to return to the Move to iOS app and Continue to transfer the data from the Android phone to the iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

- Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

- Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on the old device.

- Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete and finish activating the new device.