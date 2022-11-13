WhatsApp has launched a companion mode for users to link their existing WhatsApp account to an Android tablet.

It's happening: WhatsApp is releasing companion mode on Android beta! 😍



Thanks to the new companion mode, some beta testers can finally link their existing WhatsApp account to an additional mobile phone! 🥳https://t.co/10HJHLRDWCpic.twitter.com/Z1oPgd3u3t — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 13, 2022

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is now testing the companion mode for mobile phones by enabling the feature to some beta testers.

Here’s a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo in its report:

Go to WhatsApp settings and tap on the ‘link a device’ option to use the feature. After linking the WhatsApp account, the chat history of an individual will be synced across devices.

WABetaInfo said some features, including the ability to view live locations and manage broadcast lists and stickers, are not available. Users can link up to four devices at once.

WABetaInfo said that personal messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted. When someone sends a message, it is sent to all devices. The platform will soon extend the feature to more users in the coming weeks.

Also read: How to use WhatsApp Community feature

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit