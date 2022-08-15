WhatsApp may soon let users set up an avatar as profile picture

WhatsApp is working on an ability to let users set up an avatar as their profile picture. The feature under development on WhatsApp beta for Android will also be available on iOS and desktop, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo report.

The announcement comes after the instant messaging platform introduced working on an ability to allow group admins with the power to accept or decline user requests to join a group.

WhatsApp is working on setting up avatar profile photo!



WhatsApp avatar profile photo

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo in its report, WhatsApp will let users customise an avatar and choose a background colour to be used within the profile photo. It is uncertain when the feature will roll out. The instant messaging app has hinted at working on an ability to switch to avatars within video calls.