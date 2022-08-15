hamburger

Social Media

WhatsApp may soon let users set up an avatar as profile picture

Madhu Balaji | Chennai | Updated on: Aug 15, 2022
WhatsApp announces the ability to set an avatar as a profile photo

WhatsApp announces the ability to set an avatar as a profile photo | Photo Credit: THOMAS WHITE

WhatsApp feature under development will soon launch on Android, iOS and desktop beta.

WhatsApp is working on an ability to let users set up an avatar as their profile picture. The feature under development on WhatsApp beta for Android will also be available on iOS and desktop, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo report.

The announcement comes after the instant messaging platform introduced working on an ability to allow group admins with the power to accept or decline user requests to join a group. 

WhatsApp avatar profile photo

WhatsApp avatar profile photo

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo in its report, WhatsApp will let users customise an avatar and choose a background colour to be used within the profile photo. It is uncertain when the feature will roll out. The instant messaging app has hinted at working on an ability to switch to avatars within video calls. 

Published on August 15, 2022
WhatsApp
social media
Meta
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you