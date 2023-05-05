Meta, on Thursday, shared two new updates to WhatsApp to make chats “more fun and productive.” In a newsroom post, the tech giant shared that its instant messaging platform will be updating polls, as well as allowing users to forward media with captions.

Three new updates have been announced for WhatsApp polls:

Single-option polls: Poll creators have the option to create single-option polls that lets people vote only once. This allows for more ‘definitive answers’, Meta stated, adding that users can simply turn off the ‘allow multiple answers’ option to use this update. This feature was recently rolled out to all iOS WhatsApp users. Poll updates: Poll creators will now receive notifications when they get responses on their polls, and can see how many people have voted. Search chats for polls: Users can now filter messages by polls, similar to searching for photos, videos, or links. On the Chats screen, users can click ‘Search’ and then ‘Polls’ to find a list of all results.

Source: Meta newsroom

Meta’s post also announced that now, when WhatsApp users forward media that has a caption, they have the option to keep, delete, or rewrite it to give extra information when sharing photos between chats. Users can also add a caption to photos and videos when forwarding.

Source: Meta newsroom

Further, while sharing documents such as a newspaper article or a work doc, users will now have the option to add a caption before forwarding it.

Source: Meta newsroom

Meta stated that these updates have already started rolling out globally, and will be available to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, WhatsApp tweaked the wallpaper settings for Windows, and users can now set customised wallpapers and even opt out of the doodle.

