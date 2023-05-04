WhatsApp continuously works on improving user experience by updating and tweaking changes to the platform. According to a recent article by WhatsApp tracker Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is rolling out group mention within community for the beta version for Android.

As seen in the screenshot, a community admin can mention the groups belonging to the community in the community announcement group.

With this new feature, members can identify groups mentioned by the community admin, making it easier to join groups.

