WhatsApp is rolling out the functionality to limit responses to the polls feature to only one choice for all users on iOS.

The feature was launched to beta testers on iOS in March 2023.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature will make polls more accurate.

“The feature that allows users to limit polls to only one choice, along with all the other improvements introduced in the previous beta versions of the app, is available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store,” WABetaInfo wrote.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform launched a new chat transfer option for Android beta testers without having to back up on Google Drive.

This comes after the instant messaging platform launched a new privacy function for beta testers on Android to lock chats. It also enabled users to access one WhatsApp account across multiple phones.

