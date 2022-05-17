WhatsApp will soon let users exit groups silently

WhatsApp is working on a feature to let users silently exit groups. Mark Zuckerberg earlier mentioned the ability to silently exit groups was under development when he announced updates to WhatsApp Communities. According to WABetaInfo, the feature under development has not been rolled out to beta users yet.
WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the feature taken from the WhatsApp Desktop beta. However, it said the feature would soon come on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.
When a user exits a WhatsApp group, only the group admin would be notified, WABetaInfo said. Presently, a system message appears in the chat informing all participants when a user leaves a WhatsApp group. WhatsApp recently increased the limit of participants to a group from 256 to 512.
The instant messaging platform is also working on the ability to generate rich previews of links shared as a text status update. The feature spotted by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for iOS is under development and will be released to beta users on Android and Desktop in future. WABetaInfo said the rich link preview, generated when a sender lets the app load for a few seconds, will be visible to the recipients only.
