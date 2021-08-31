A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
WhatsApp working on ‘Disappearing mode’ feature for chats and groups
Rolled out ‘View Once’ feature earlier this month
WhatsApp is working on a ‘Disappearing mode’ feature for chat threads, according to reports
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart, earlier this year confirmed on WABetaInfo that a disappearing mode will be rolled out on the platform to automatically enable ephemeral messages in new chat threads in addition to a ‘View Once’ feature for media.
Also see: WhatsApp allows users to locate vaccine centre, book appointment
The messaging platform is now working on a disappearing mode for chats and groups, WABetaInfo reported.
The disappearing mode is a new privacy setting WhatsApp will make available for beta testers in a future update, as per the report. When a user enables the mode, users that they start new chats with will be notified.
‘View Once’ feature
WhatsApp, earlier this month, rolled out the ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos on the platform.
View Once photos and videos disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened. The media, similar to other media on the platform, will have end-to-end encryption. Such media will also be clearly marked with a new “one-time” icon.
After the media has been viewed, the message will appear as “opened” to avoid confusion.
