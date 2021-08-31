WhatsApp working on ‘Disappearing mode’ feature for chats and groups

WhatsApp is working on a ‘Disappearing mode’ feature for chat threads, according to reports

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart, earlier this year confirmed on WABetaInfo that a disappearing mode will be rolled out on the platform to automatically enable ephemeral messages in new chat threads in addition to a ‘View Once’ feature for media.

The messaging platform is now working on a disappearing mode for chats and groups, WABetaInfo reported.

The disappearing mode is a new privacy setting WhatsApp will make available for beta testers in a future update, as per the report. When a user enables the mode, users that they start new chats with will be notified.

‘View Once’ feature

WhatsApp, earlier this month, rolled out the ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos on the platform.

View Once photos and videos disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened. The media, similar to other media on the platform, will have end-to-end encryption. Such media will also be clearly marked with a new “one-time” icon.

After the media has been viewed, the message will appear as “opened” to avoid confusion.