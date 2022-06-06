hamburger

WhatsApp working on double verification code for more security

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, June 6 | Updated on: Jun 06, 2022
The feature will release to both Android and iOS beta users in future, WABetaInfo said

WhatsApp is working on adding an extra layer of security using a double verification code. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is under development.

The feature will release to both Android and iOS users in future. WhatsApp login attempts from another device after the release of this feature will require an additional verification code to confirm, WABetaInfo said in its report.

Other updates

WhatsApp has announced an ability to rename linked devices to business accounts that use the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, WABetaInfo announced in another report.

After linking a device, WhatsApp allows users to rename the device using the Linked Device option in WhatsApp Settings.

Published on June 06, 2022
WhatsApp
security
Cyber security
mobiles
smartphone
