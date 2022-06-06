WhatsApp working on double verification code for more security

WhatsApp is working on adding an extra layer of security using a double verification code. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is under development.

WhatsApp - Double verfication code

WhatsApp is now working on a new feature that adds an extra layer of security before logging into an account, for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS!https://t.co/yNuh0s0Jnm — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 3, 2022

The feature will release to both Android and iOS users in future. WhatsApp login attempts from another device after the release of this feature will require an additional verification code to confirm, WABetaInfo said in its report.

Other updates

WhatsApp has announced an ability to rename linked devices to business accounts that use the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, WABetaInfo announced in another report.

WhatsApp - Rename linked device

Businesses that use the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS can now rename linked devices!https://t.co/ThdBoB4Ryj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 4, 2022

After linking a device, WhatsApp allows users to rename the device using the Linked Device option in WhatsApp Settings.